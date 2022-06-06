Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.80 ($11.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.90 ($11.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

