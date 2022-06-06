Michael J. Berry Acquires 5,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NTAP traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.