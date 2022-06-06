Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.26 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software giant will earn $9.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.29. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

MSFT stock opened at $270.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.92 and a 200 day moving average of $301.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $246.44 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

