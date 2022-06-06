MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.03. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,525. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $475.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

