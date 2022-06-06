Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NERV stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 99,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

