Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

MIRM stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $803.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,405,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,684,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,389,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

