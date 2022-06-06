Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDV opened at $18.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81. Modiv has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

Get Modiv alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDV shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Modiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other Modiv news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre acquired 8,048 shares of Modiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,864 shares of company stock worth $192,444 in the last quarter.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.