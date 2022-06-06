Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Modiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:MDV opened at $18.72 on Monday. Modiv has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81.

In other news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,864 shares of company stock worth $192,444.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

