Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Modiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
NYSE:MDV opened at $18.72 on Monday. Modiv has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81.
Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
