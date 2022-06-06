MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

MonotaRO stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

