Morgan Stanley Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $100.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of BAH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,684. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

