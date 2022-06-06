Morgan Stanley Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $73.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,408,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

