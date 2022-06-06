Morgan Stanley Reiterates GBX 800 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.86) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.12) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.31) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 625 ($7.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 698.27 ($8.83).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 507.40 ($6.42) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 534.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 562.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,024 ($12.96).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

