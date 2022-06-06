Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,882 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total transaction of $2,487,002.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,470,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,503,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.12 and its 200 day moving average is $284.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 37.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 101.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Morningstar by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.