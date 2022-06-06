MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt Sells 81,640 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $3,272,947.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,378,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,953.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $5,822,392.20.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58.

On Friday, May 27th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40.

Shares of MP stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,887. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

