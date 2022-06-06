MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Northland Securities

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

MP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,967. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,206,416 shares of company stock valued at $52,492,833 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

