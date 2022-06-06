MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($249.46) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($241.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($249.46) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($249.46) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX stock traded up €0.30 ($0.32) during trading on Monday, hitting €184.20 ($198.06). The company had a trading volume of 110,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of €190.52 and a 200-day moving average of €190.65. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a one year high of €224.90 ($241.83). The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.