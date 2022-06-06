Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $42.95. 15,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,065 shares of company stock worth $11,906,252. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,080,000 after buying an additional 542,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after buying an additional 538,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,991,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $10,677,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

