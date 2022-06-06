Myers Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 266,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.55.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYE. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

