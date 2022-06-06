MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. UBS Group raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE MYTE opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $981.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth $282,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $428,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

