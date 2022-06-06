National Bankshares Cuts Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target to C$15.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Osisko Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CVE ODV traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$8.70. 16,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,349. The company has a market cap of C$617.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of C$8.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.02.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Development will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

