National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.97 Million

Equities analysts expect National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) to post $12.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. National Bankshares posted sales of $12.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Bankshares will report full-year sales of $52.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.45 million to $52.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.23 million, with estimates ranging from $55.15 million to $55.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Bankshares.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKSH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $210,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

