National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $59.20 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

