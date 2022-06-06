National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,925,000 after acquiring an additional 190,648 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 11.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 487,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NATI opened at $35.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

