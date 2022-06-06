Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $10.50 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

