Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 million, a P/E ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $189,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter worth $96,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

