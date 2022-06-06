Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €85.00 ($91.40) to €78.50 ($84.41) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $68.95 and a 1 year high of $87.20.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

