Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.48. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
