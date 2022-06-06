Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.48. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.25. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

