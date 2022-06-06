NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

