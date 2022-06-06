New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

New Found Gold stock traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,442. New Found Gold has a 12 month low of 5.11 and a 12 month high of 12.00.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

