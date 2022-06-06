New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at UBS Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EDU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE EDU traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 217,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,444. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $102.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962,977 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101,900 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

