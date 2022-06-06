NEXT (NXT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NEXT (LON: NXT):

5/31/2022 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/30/2022 – NEXT had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 8,800 ($111.34) price target on the stock.

5/30/2022 – NEXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – NEXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – NEXT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,280 ($92.11) price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,850 ($99.32) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/3/2022 – NEXT had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 8,800 ($111.34) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – NEXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($94.89) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – NEXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($94.89) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,502 ($82.26) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,197.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,951.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,578 ($70.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($107.34). The company has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.