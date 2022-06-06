Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nextdoor’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdoor will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nextdoor.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIND. Citigroup began coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSE KIND opened at 3.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.25. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of 2.47 and a 12-month high of 18.59.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

