NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Buys 34,200 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 34,200 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $445,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698,493 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,363.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NGM stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. 440,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $27.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. On average, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 193,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

