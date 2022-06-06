NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Buys 34,200 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 34,200 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $445,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698,493 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,363.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NGM stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. 440,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $27.25.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. On average, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
See Also
