NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NightHawk Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $2.30 million. NightHawk Biosciences posted sales of $460,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NightHawk Biosciences will report full year sales of $5.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $9.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.50 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NightHawk Biosciences.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 1,995.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHWK. B. Riley decreased their target price on NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NightHawk Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NHWK opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.45. NightHawk Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NightHawk Biosciences by 22.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NightHawk Biosciences by 310.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 690.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

