Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.43.
NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
NKLA opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Nikola has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after buying an additional 342,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $168,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nikola by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after purchasing an additional 325,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
