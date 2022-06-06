Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

A number of analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,200,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 67.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 849,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nkarta by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nkarta by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nkarta by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.32.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

