Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $11.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NDLS stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

