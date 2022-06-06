Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.33.

NDSN stock opened at $220.38 on Monday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 143.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

