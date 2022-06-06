NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.00 ($47.31) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NORMA Group stock traded down €0.78 ($0.84) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €24.02 ($25.83). The company had a trading volume of 33,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock has a market cap of $765.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.51. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €22.12 ($23.78) and a 12-month high of €48.38 ($52.02).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

