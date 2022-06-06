North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,510.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at C$319,510.53.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,418.62.

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.70 per share, with a total value of C$318,922.25.

On Thursday, May 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.34 per share, with a total value of C$312,164.67.

On Tuesday, May 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,878.25.

On Friday, May 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$296,229.54.

On Wednesday, May 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,688.32.

On Monday, May 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$303,021.50.

On Friday, May 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$298,158.64.

On Wednesday, May 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.59 per share, with a total value of C$297,761.36.

On Monday, May 9th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$290,302.81.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,227. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.47. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$14.75 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

