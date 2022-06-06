Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWFL opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $215.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

