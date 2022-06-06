NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
NBY opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.30. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
