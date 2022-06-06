Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$103.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE:NTR opened at C$117.75 on Monday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$71.40 and a 52 week high of C$147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.59.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 17.5300013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

