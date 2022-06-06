Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.38 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.14.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
