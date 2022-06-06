Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,753 shares of company stock worth $116,993. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.