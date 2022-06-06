Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.40.
In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,753 shares of company stock worth $116,993. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
