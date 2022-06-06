Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%.
About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
