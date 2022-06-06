Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.