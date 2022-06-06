OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ OCCIN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.49. 1,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

