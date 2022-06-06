OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target Raised to €59.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($52.15) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

