ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,068,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,653 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

