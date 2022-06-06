Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $333.91 million, a P/E ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ooma by 390.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

